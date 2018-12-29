Carolina Extends Win Streak to 9

December 29, 2018 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release





Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds won a lengthy Friday night game over the Mentor Ice Breakers after a broken door created a one hour and one minute delay at the Fairgrounds Annex. At the end of the night though, the Thunderbirds extend their winning streak to nine games with an 8-1 victory.

Tommy Mahoney got the goal scoring started less than four minutes into the game and when Peter Cicmanec doubled the Thunderbirds lead Ice Breakers coach Iain Duncan had seen enough and pulled his starter John Sellie-Hanson.

The backup Derek Moser did not have much luck of his own after both Jiri Pargac and Jiri Pestuka scored 96 seconds apart to give the game a 4-0 scoreline heading into the first break.

It was more of the same in the second as the Thunderbirds scored as Jiri Pargac scored his second of the night on some tic-tac passing from Joe Cangelosi and Jan Salak. Then, Peter Cicmanec chased another goaltender out when he scored 4:09 into the second period to give the Thunderbirds a 6-0 lead.

Mentor would get their only goal of the night on a 2-on-1 set up by Nate Farrington and finished off by Brett Oldaker. The second period would end with that 6-1 scoreline.

In the third period, Carolina came out strong once again and Mentor was even more determined to play the body and apply some sandpaper to the Thunderbirds. This was put center stage when after numerous hits between Dominik Fejt and Ivan Vilcauskas came to a head with Fejt hitting Vilcauskas hard into the board and causing a door to break along the boards. While the door was able to shut after the hit the support was not up to standard and created a lengthy delay that went just over an hour between hit from Fejt and puck drop to resume play.

After the 1:01 delay (that's hours and minutes not minutes and seconds), the Thunderbirds gave those fans that stuck around something to cheer about with two goals from Chase Fallis and Joe Cangelosi and then just for good measure Fejt and Vilcauskas dropped the gloves in the final minutes.

Carolina skates to their ninth straight victory in front of a crowd of 2,685 and will look for win number 10 tomorrow night against the same Ice Breakers team with a 6:05 puck drop.

Christian Pavlas picks up his 10th straight victory tonight stopping 18 of 19 shots. John Sellie-Henson picks up the loss stopping 21 of 25 shots he faced. Derek Moser in part-time relief stopped 14 of 18.

3 Stars of the Game

Jiri Pargac

Peter Cicmanec

Joe Cangelosi

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.