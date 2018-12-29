Wolves Sweep Prowlers in Weekend Series

The Wolves closed out their weekend series with the Port Huron Prowlers at the Watertown Municipal Arena Saturday night with a sweep. Watertown bested Port Huron in Friday night's game with a 4-2 win and a 5-2 win Saturday.

The lone goal of the first period came from the Prowlers. Matt Robertson's shot on a play from Alex Johnson and Matt Graham caught Watertown's net-minder Cody Porter off-guard. The lone penalty of the period was handed out to Watertown's Bryan Parsons for holding.

The action heated up in the second period. Matt Graham extended the Prowlers' lead just 1:24 into the period. Tyler Gjurich scored both goals for the Wolves in the period tying the game. Gavin Yates and Kyle Powell assisted on his first goal. Gjurich's second goal came during a power play on Artem Stupnikov's hooking penalty. Cameron Dimmitt and Gavin Yates worked the puck into the offensive zone allowing Gjurich to snipe the puck into the net.

The third period belonged to the Wolves. Cameron Dimmitt's game-winning goal came just 37 seconds into the period. Troy Polino extended the lead going 5-hole on Prowlers' goalie Cory Simons. Watertown capped off their win with a short-handed goal from Sam Williams during Justin Coachman's interference penalty making the final score 5-2.

Dimmitt earned his 2nd first star of the game in just as many games with just as many game-winning goals. Tyler Gjurich's two goals and assist gave him the second star of the game. 2 assists earned Gavin Yates the third star of the game.

The Watertown Wolves maintained their 2nd place standings in the Federal Hockey League standings through the weekend series. The Wolves will finish out 2018 with a game against the Elmira Enforcers on New Year's Eve at the Watertown Municipal Arena. The Monday night game will start at 6:30pm.

