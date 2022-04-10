Wolves Dominate Delaware

April 10, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown - It was time for the final meeting between the Watertown Wolves and Delaware Thunder this Sunday in April. It was also the third meeting of the weekend after two meetings in Delaware Friday and Saturday, and it wasn't more than 18 hours from the game ended Saturday until it was time again.

It was two very tired teams that took the ice for this game, and it was the Thunder that looked a little bit more energised, maybe cause of their win yesterday. They created a couple big scoring chances, and Ryan Marker was just inches away from getting the puck behind Beukeboom in the home net, but he managed to stop it just before it crossed the line.

Instead of a Delaware lead, the home team got a big chance and started the scoring thanks to number 47 Nolan Slachetka, unassisted. After this, the game got more even, and we went to first intermission the home team up 1-0.

The second period started out on a similar way as the first period, with Delaware creating most chances, and this time they managed to get a goal on the power play to make it 1-1.

If the first part of the period was mostly Delawares, the second half for sure belonged to the Wolves. Wolves managed to score a total of 3 goals in a 8-minute span, thanks to Slachetka, Hussey and Chmelka. We went to the second break with the home team having the advantage 4-1.

The third period had barely started before the home team's Cole McKechney had scored his first goal of the game, but not the last. He managed to score two more goals consecutively, which made it a real hat-trick!

The both teams just played off the rest of the game, too tired to cause any irritation or physical play, as have been the case the last couple of meetings between the two teams.

The game ended 7-1, and this was the last meeting between the two teams this season.

Wolves will play their last regular season game Friday night versus Danbury Hat Tricks, a very likely opponent in the Playoffs. That evening Wolves will also play in a specialty jersey for Autism Awareness.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.