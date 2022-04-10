Columbus Wins Home Finale 6-1 over Carolina

Columbus, GA - The River Dragons won their home finale of the 2021-22 regular season and gave themselves a chance to clinch 2nd place in the FPHL's Commissioner's Cup Playoffs.

Alex Stojohann ripped a wicked wrister at the 7:40 mark of the first period giving Columbus a 1-0 advantage that would hold throughout the first 20 minutes. Shots on goal were heavily in favor of Columbus at that time 12-5.

Carolina came back in the second period to tie things up just 37 seconds into the period with a goal from Nathan Campbell assisted by Dawson Baker and Gus Ford evening the score at one during 4-on-4 play.

MJ Graham gave Columbus back their lead at the 11:04 mark of the second period with a spinning goal in front of the net assisted by Parker Moskal and Hunter Bersani to put the River Dragons up 2-1. Austin Daae extended the Columbus lead at the 16:36 mark of the second period with a deflection goal off a pass from Jake Grade making its way to the back of the net to put Columbus up 3-1.

Kirk Underwood added to the Columbus lead at the 4:59 mark of the third period with a great shot from the left circle assisted by Joe Smith and Alex Storjohann to put Columbus up 4-1. Alex Storjohann scored his second of the night at the 6:38 mark of the third period, a shorthanded goal assisted by Kirk Underwood and Edgars Ozolinsh to further extend the River Dragons' lead to 5-1.

Edgars Ozolinsh was involved in a scrum with Tory McLean at the 18:09 mark of the third period that resulted in the two being handed down fighting penalties with McLean also earning himself a boarding penalty. Josh Pietantonio capped off the scoring for the night at the 19:13 mark of the third period with a power play goal from that McLean minor assisted by Jagger Williamson and Austin Daae.

Bailey MacBurnie takes the win with 27 saves on 28 Carolina shots. Brandon Brown took the loss in relief of an injured Chris Paulin with 16 saves on 21 shots. Paulin's line was 13 saves on 14 shots.

At the time of this writing the Binghamton Black Bears and Danbury Hat Tricks are still playing their Sunday night game and thus the River Dragons do not know if they've clinched the #2 seed yet. If Binghamton secures a regulation win during this game the Dragons have a bye into the semifinals.

Columbus' regular season finishes in Port Huron with a two-game set against the Port Huron Prowlers. Both games will be carried on the River Dragons YouTube channel as well as the Columbus River Dragons radio network. Puck drops are at 7:05 and 6:05 on Friday and Saturday.

Three Stars of the Game

Alex Storjohann

Bailey MacBurnie

Edgars Ozolinsh

