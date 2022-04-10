Thunder Fall to Wolves, 7-1

Watertown, NY: The Wolves and the Thunder traveled to Watertown for a 4:00 PM Start on Sunday after a Saturday Night in Delaware. The Wolves went to Adam Beukeboom, and Delaware went with Greg Harney. The first period was pretty even with both teams getting a few chances each way. The only goal of the first came on a weird play where Nolan Slachetka jammed in a puck on the doorstep. The shots were even at 12, but Watertown led 1-0.

ï»¿The Thunder came out fast in period two and were able to tie the game on a power-play goal by Alex Soucy. The Wolves would push back strong with some zone time at the halfway point of period two. Slachetka would score his second of the game on a rebound in front. Brendan Hussey would make Delaware pay on a d-zone turnover and rifle a shot home. The Wolves got a late power-play goal to extend their lead. Colin Chmelka tipped in a point shot to make it 4-1 Watertown after two.

The Wolves would continue to pressure Delaware early in the third. Cole McKechney scored on a beautiful tip. The shot came from Michael Mercurio. A Wolves power-play led to another goal, Mckechney scored his second of the game to push the lead to five. Tyler Dellina would add to the lead with a tip in. The Wolves would go on to win 7-1.

