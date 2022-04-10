Hat Tricks Host Black Bears to Complete Season Series

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (33-21-3, 97 pts) host the Binghamton Black Bears (30-24-2, 88 pts) to wrap up a series on Sunday night.

The Hat Tricks and Black Bears have split the first two games of the series, with each team winning on the road. Danbury still has an advantage over Carolina and Binghamton as the Hat Tricks hold third-place in the league, but the Black Bears scratched closer on Saturday.

Saturday night's loss was just the fifth at home all season for the Hat Tricks. It was the first time Binghamton won in Danbury Ice Arena this season and Sunday will be the rubber-match of the three-game set.

On Saturday, Jonny Ruiz scored his 47th goal of the season to extend his team lead and career-high. Dustin Jesseau continued his strong weekend as well with another goal on Saturday. He has three over the past two games against Binghamton.

After Sunday, Danbury has three games left on the schedule to complete the regular season.

After the game on Sunday, fans can stick around to skate with the Hat Tricks. Skates will be available to rent for $5.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sunday and tickets are available below. The game can also be seen on the Hat Tricks YouTube.

