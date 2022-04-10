Black Bears Fall In Danbury 7-3

DANBURY - The Binghamton Black Bears fell to the Danbury Hat Tricks on Sunday night 7-3.

Gavin Yates and Tyler Gjurich connected to open the scoring in the first period. From the left circle, Yates fed Gjurich, and he tapped the puck into the net for his 52nd goal of the season. Yates and Mathieu Boislard collected the assists, and the goal came just 4:27 into the game for a 1-0 lead.

Danbury tied the game shortly after as Cory Anderson fired in a rebound chance from the hash marks. Steve Brown and Phil Bronner were given the assists on Anderson's 30th of the year. The goal came at 7:10 of the first period to even the score at 1-1.

Gjurich struck again to give the Black Bears another one-goal lead. On the power play, Gjurich ripped a one timer over the right shoulder of goaltender Brian Wilson for his second of the night and 53rd of the year. Assists were credited to Gavin Yates and Cam Yarwood and Binghamton took a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

Tobias Odjick scored just 2:15 into the second period to tie the game at one. Odjick beat Owen Liskiewicz for his tenth goal of the year from Steve Brown.

Danbury took a one-goal lead as Dustin Jesseau sent a wrist shot from the left circle by Liskiewicz. The goal was his 20th of the year with assists from Steve Mele and Adam Dauda to give the Hat Tricks a 3-2 lead at 9:31 of the second.

Cory Anderson extended the lead to 4-2 as he tapped in a rebound at the top of the crease at 14:56 of the middle frame. The goal was his second of the night from Brendan pepe and Phil Bronner and Danbury took the 4-2 lead into the third period.

Gavin Yates scored for Binghamton in the third period, however, Danbury added three more goals in the 7-3 win.

The Black Bears are back home next Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 against Carolina. Friday, the first 1,500 fans receive a free cowbell presented by United Methodist Homes. Saturday is Broome Dusters Throwback Night with special Dusters-themed jerseys. Also, it's Downtown Doubleheader with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. For $20, fans can get a ticket to their game at 1:05 p.m. and the Black Bears game at 6 p.m. Tickets are available now at www.binghamtonblackbears.com/tickets.

