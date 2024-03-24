Wolves Beat Black Bears

March 24, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - The third game of the weekend set between the Wolves and Black Bears returned to the Watertown Municipal Arena on Sunday. The rubber match of the series, with each team winning on home ice in the first two games.

Binghamton's Blake Tosto continues to have a great beginning to his pro career as he scores his third goal of the weekend to give the Black Bears the early lead at the 3:03 mark, assisted by Gavin Yates and Austin Thompson.

The Wolves would strike back at the 8:50 mark when William Godbout netted his second goal of the weekend tying the game at 1-1. Assists on the goal belonged to Mike Mercurio and Trevor Lord.

The Wolves briefly took the lead at 15:06 of the period on a Aleksandr Gamzatov goal with Tate Leeson and Mike Mercurio assisting.

At 17:13 the Black Bears would add to his already outstanding start to his pro career with his 4th goal of the weekend, with assists going to Dakota Bohn and Tyson Kirkby.

Shots on goal for the first twenty minutes were identical with 11 for each side.

Period number two turned into a goaltender battle as Watertown's Spencer Kozlowski and the Black Bears Nolan Egbert both had outstanding, pitching shutouts.

After some outstanding goalkeeping to start the third, Watertown jumped back into the lead at the 15:14 mark when Carter Thornton scored a shorthanded goal for the Wolves assisted by Jacob Black.

But less than 2 minutes later Tyson Kirkby once again tied the score lifting a rebound over Kozlowski. Assisted by Dakota Bond and Blake Tosto.

After the Wolves thought they scored to take the lead and the goal waved off, they amped up the offensive pressure, and Trevor Lord put a dagger in the hearts of the Black Bears putting the go ahead goal behind Egbert giving the Wolves a regulation win, and three points in the standings.

Binghamton outshot Watertown 47-38 for the game.

The Wolves head out on the road next weekend for two games. Friday night they'll battle the Danbury Hat Tricks, before turning their attention to a crucial matchup with the Elmira River Sharks in Elmira's First Arena on Saturday.

For the Binghamton Black Bears, it will be a trip to the midwest as they got Port Huron, MI to face the Prowlers on Friday night, then a short commute over to Fraser, MI for a Saturday battle with the second place Motor City Rockers.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.