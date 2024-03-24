Pietrantonio's Natural Hat Trick Propels Columbus Past Rockers

COLUMBUS, GA - River Dragons captain Josh Pietrantonio recorded a natural hat trick and Ryan Hunter's goal with just under a minute remaining in regulation broke a 3-3 tie and completed the comeback for the Columbus River Dragons as they swept a three-game weekend series from the Motor City Rockers on Sunday.

After T-J Sneath's second goal of the game put Motor City in front 3-2 at 6:23 of the third period, Pietrantonio completed his hat trick to tie the game on a power play marker at 13:54 and set the stage for the dramatic finish.

With just over a minute remaining, Motor City broke in for a chance that was stopped by the blocker of William Lavalliere (23 saves) and the puck fed ahead to Kyle Moore at center. Moore would work his way past the Motor City defense for a chance on goal, forcing Rockers goaltender Trevor Babin (47 saves) to make a diving stop. The rebound sat just in front of the goal crease and Hunter was able to find it first, putting it into the net at 19:01 for the game-winning goal and capping the comeback for Columbus.

Motor City scored the first goal of the game on a Declan Conway marker at 13:57 of the first period, but Pietrantonio's first goal on the power play at 18:55 would knot the game at 1-1 just before intermission.

Pietrantonio put Columbus in front just 1:29 into the second period with an even strength marker.

Notes:

Pietrantonio's hat trick was his first of the season and gives him seven points in his last two games (5-2-7).

Justin MacDonald finished the game with three assists, extending his FPHL-record point streak to 37 games totaling 34 goals and 53 assists for 87 points.

Columbus swept the weekend series from Motor City and remains unbeaten at home this year, now at 24-0-1.

Hunter extended his personal point streak to 10 games and Moore's streak is now at eight straight with a point.

Columbus will take to the road for a three-in-three set in Michigan this week against both the Port Huron Prowlers and Rockers Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The next River Dragons home games will be April 5 and 6 on Legends Weekend. Tickets for all remaining River Dragons home games are on sale through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

