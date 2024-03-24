Late PPG Pushes Wolves on Top

March 24, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Watertown, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears fell on the road in Watertown 4-3 on Sunday Night. Blake Tosto scored twice in the second consecutive game and Tyson Kirkby recorded another three-point night.

In a tight-checking, back and forth contest, Binghamton was the team able to get on the scoreboard first. Blake Tosto recorded his first of the night, just as the Black Bears power play expired. Five minutes after the opening goal, Watertown tied the game with a shot from the point by William Godbout. The Wolves continued their pressure and were rewarded with a power play goal from their captain, Tate Lesson. Binghamton was able to respond before the period ended. Tosto was able to score in the final minutes for the fourth time this weekend and second time tonight, evening the score at 2-2.

Neither side was able to score in the second frame. Both teams had opportunities but the netminders were the story in the middle period, stopping the combined 26 shots.

The dramatic finish started with less than five minutes left in the third. The Wolves scored the go-ahead goal shorthanded on a 2on1 that saw Carter Thornton ignite the hometown fans. Tyson Kirkby silenced them for the time being, knocking in a rebound that made the score 3-3.

Watertown went on their final power play of the night with 2:15 left. The Wolves thought they had a game-winner early in the sequence, but the referee's wiped away the goal for a "kicking motion". Binghamton thought they had dodged a bullet. Instead, the Wolves' Trevor Lord was able to still grab the game-winning goal with just 15 seconds left with pile in front of the net. The Wolves grab the game 4-3 in nail-biting fashion.

