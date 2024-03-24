Black Bears Fall in Watertown

March 24, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Watertown, NY- The Binghamton Black Bears fell on the road in Watertown on Saturday night, 4-2. The seventh regulation loss of the season for the Black Bears occurs for the second time at the Watertown Municipal Arena.

Like the previous contest, Watertown was the first team on the board. Declan Flanagan scored the opening tally halfway through the first period. Two minutes later, one of Binghamton's new guy, Blake Tosto, scored his first professional goal on the power play, tying the game at 1-1.

In the middle period, Watertown was able to gain a two-goal advantage. William Godbout gave the Wolves the lead once again, and two minutes later, Aleksandr Gamzatov added the third goal. Binghamton wasn't able to find the net in second frame, trailing 1-3 going into the third.

Binghamton inched closer, Tosto scored his second of the night, making it a one-goal game. Both of the rookie's goals came on the power play. While the Black Bears pressed, they were unable to find the net for the rest of the night. Watertown was able to add an empty-net goal, securing the 4-2 win.

