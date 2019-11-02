Wolves Battle to Victory

The Watertown Wolves battled back to win 7-4 over the Port Huron Prowlers.

Port Huron started the scoring with a goal in the first period by Alexander Strack. The second period saw Lane King score a goal assisted by Cameron Dimmitt and Egor Kostyukov. Prowlers Justin Portillo went on to score an unassisted goal to give Port Huron the lead.

In his first professional game, Wolves newcomer Joseph Deveny went on to score two unanswered goals in the second. Alexander Gregorich would go on to score to close out the second period.

Port Huron player-coach Matt Graham would score early in the third to give the Prowlers their last lead of the game. Joe Deveny would go on to score again to tie things up. Tyler Gjurich would score on the powerplay. Deric Boudreau then went on to score twice to give the Wolves the 7-4 win.

The Wolves are back in action tomorrow night at 7:30 pm against the Port Huron Prowlers.

