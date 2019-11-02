Enforcers Claim First Win of 2019-2020

The Enforcers came out on a mission on Friday night as they looked to put a win on their record for the first time this season. After a grueling bus ride and a day to get their legs back in between Elmira achieved their goal and behind the efforts of Captain Ahmed Mahfouz and newcomer Brandon Tucker the Enforcers put their stamp on a road victory.

Elmira come out with the same energy they had in game one back at home. Offensive zone time and pressure allowed the Enforcers to hit the board first as Mahfouz buried a shot around the boards just trying to dump it in and as it came around to an awaiting Jared Rutledge, it hit an oddity in the boards and went right onto the stick of Tucker right in front of the net which he deposited in the net. Unfortunately the lead only last five minutes before Elmira took a penalty and surrendered just their third power play goal of the season. The Enforcers would not be deterred by the special teams goal and answered :33 seconds later as the Captain took a shot from the top of the circle that beat Rutledge clean and gave Elmira back the lead.

The second period had just as much on the line as both teams played solidly for all but 1:04. In that time two goals crossed the line one for each end as Andrew Harrison got his first as an Enforcer one handing the puck while holding off a defender and pushing it through Rutledge at 10:51 and then Troy Passingham made three stellar stops before the final block was deflected onto a Columbus stick with a wide open net as Passingham was down and unable to recover to bring the score back to a one goal deficit.

The final stanza saw the Enforcers continue to play smart hockey, but the lack of players on the bench hurt them in the long running minutes. At 10:01 of the third the River Dragons put one through five hole on Passingham and were able to tie the game. Though the Enforcers had a late power play opportunity they were unable to capitalize and continue to look for their first Power Play goal of the season. It took just :46 seconds of overtime for Tucker to put home his second over the night on a shot eerily similar to Mahfouz's goal back in the first to give Elmira their first win of the season.

Passingham stopped 29 of 32 shots while Rutledge stopped 44 of 47.

These two teams meet again tomorrow night at 6:05 pm before Elmira comes home for next weekends doubleheader with Delaware!

