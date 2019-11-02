Rumble Bees Show Better, Stronger Effort In 5-0 Home Setback Against Mentor

November 2, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Battle Creek Rumble Bees News Release





BATTLE CREEK. MI - Despite a much stronger, better effort and performance on Saturday night, the Battle Creek Rumble Bees incurred their fourth consecutive setback in as many starts as they bowed to the visiting Mentor Ice Breakers, 5-0 at The Rink Battle Creek.

After falling in game number one of the two-games' weekend home series in as many nights Friday night, 7-2, the Rumble Bees displayed more purpose and determination through the initial two periods of action before surrendering three unanswered strikes in the fateful final frame.

Center Zac McKenna notched the game's first goal which turned out to be the ultimate game winning goal late in the opening stanza at the 16:55 mark. He later added two more assists for a three points masterpiece. McKenna was heralded as the game's #1 Star.

However, the night belonged to goaltender Austyn Roudebush who earned the game's #2 Star in posting his first shutout of the young season.

Mentor outshot Battle Creek, 49-32 and by a healthy 22-7 advantage in the third period. Making his Rumble Bees debut, goaltender Joel Eisenhower rebuked 44-shots.

The same two teams will continue this extended four-games' series next weekend with two more clashes. Next Friday night, November 8th, the Rumble Bees conclude their season-opening five-games' homestand while the Ice Breakers wrap up their season-opening five-games foreign ice jaunt. Then next Saturday night, November 9th, Battle Creek will embark on its first ever road mission with another encore bout, providing the opponent for Mentor's home opener.

Friday night's home appearance for the Rumble Bees will have an opening face-off at 7:35 pm; Saturday duel in Mentor is on tap for 6:30 pm.

