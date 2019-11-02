Carolina Defeat Thunder, 7-2

November 2, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release





The Delaware Thunder fell to defending champion Carolina Thunderbirds tonight at the Thunderdome. The Thunder fell behind early and could not convert 14 man-up minutes into scoring opportunities.

Carolina came out shooting and put away its first score early in the first on a goal by Konner Haas. One of Delaware's two goals on the night followed shortly thereafter as Ryan Marker found the back of the net off a rebounded block. Delaware scorers would not find the back of the net again until late in the 3rd period when Brennan Young scored his second of the season, chipping it by Carolina keeper Dill.

In between Thunder goals, Carolina evenly spread its points across the periods. Daniel Martin scored Carolina's second goal late in the first. Jan Krivohlavek's goal opened the second and Michael Bunn's scored midway through the second period. The third period was scoreless despite multiple man-up opportunities for both teams, until midway through the period in a flurry of scoring chances, Jan Krivohlavek put the puck behind Delaware's goaltender for his second of the night. Victor Grebennikov and Nathan Slade joined the fray late in the third.

The Thunder returns to the Thunderdome to face Carolina tomorrow night at 7:05PM. Tickets are still available at delawarethunder.com/tickets or by calling 302-398-7825.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.