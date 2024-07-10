Wolves Add Speed up Front

WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves have re-signed Carter Thornton for the 2024-2025 Season. Carter had a great rookie season with 21 goals and 28 assists in 52 games. Carter is currently rehabbing an upper-body injury but should be available towards the beginning of the season.

"Carter is going to add to our speed upfront. He had a knack for producing points towards the end of last season and I hope to see that trend continue. Thorts always has a smile on his face, comes from a great family and we are grateful for his return," said GM Charlie Pens. "We have a great group coming in this season, a lot of old faces and a few new ones. I am ready to get on the ice." Howl yeah! Welcome back to Watertown, Carter!

