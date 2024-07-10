Alpha Therapy Back as Official Team Therapist & Rehab Provider

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud and excited to announce another returning corporate partner for the 2024-2025 season. Alpha Therapy PT will be returning for its second season as the team's official therapist and rehab provider.

Josh Stephens, owner of Alpha Therapy, will also return for his second season as the team's head sports performance coach and trainer.

"It is my honor to care for the Blue Ridge Bobcats last season and for this upcoming season," said Stephens. "I've come to know each player personally and that allows me to better care for them. I look forward to an exciting season and look to keep our players as healthy as possible for a run towards the championship."

"We're extremely excited to have Josh and the Alpha Therapy team back as partners this season," said Bobcats Executive Vice President of Operations Jimmy Milliken. "Josh and his staff do a great job caring for our players and for athletes all throughout our region. We couldn't be happier to partner with them again this season."

Located just a mile from Hitachi Energy Arena, Stephens and his team at Alpha Therapy provide immediate and convenient care to Bobcats players as well as athletes of all ages and levels throughout the area.

Alpha Therapy tailors individual training programs specific and unique to the needs of each athlete, ensuring they reach their top potential. It's a priority of Stephens and his team that every athlete remains on their given surface of play as long and often as possible. This commitment fulfills the clinic's mission to maximize the peak performance of each and every athlete.

In addition to serving as the team's official rehab and therapy provider, Alpha Therapy will be the official sponsor of on-ice pregame warmups for all home games at Hitachi Energy Arena in 2024-2025. The clinic's logo will be prominently displayed on brand-new Bobcats specialty home warmup jerseys all season long.

For more information you can visit the clinic at 3967 Chapman Rd, Fort Chiswell, VA, call them at (276) 764-2878 or visit them online at https://alphatherapyva.com/. You can also find them on Facebook and follow the clinic on Instagram (@AlphaTherapyPT).

