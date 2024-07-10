Sea Wolves Sign ACHA Champion out of Central Oklahoma

July 10, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, Mississippi - The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that they have signed Forward Carter Eha out of the University of Central Oklahoma.

Eha, a 23-year-old forward out of Bloomington,MN joins Mississippi after a three year career at the University of Central Oklahoma which saw Carter put up 49 points in 58 games with 178 penalty minutes. Eha was better known as a set up man with 33 of his 49 points coming from assists. In 2021-22 Central Oklahoma were ACHA (WCHL) Champions and the National Championship runner ups. On that run Carter contributed one assist and six penalty minutes in four games.

When asked about his decision to play on the Gulf Coast Carter told reporters "I'm really looking forward to playing in front of the energetic and passionate fan base in Biloxi. I'm excited to contribute to the teams culture and expect to have a successful season. Plus, being in a city with such beautiful surroundings is a huge bonus." Eha told media members "I'm a hard-working, rugged, competitive player who brings a lot of intensity to the game. I pride myself on playing physical. Whether it's delivering a big hit, battling for the puck in the corners, or standing up for my teammates."

Before heading to University Carter spent two seasons in the NA3HL with the North Iowa Bulls and Oklahoma City Jr Blazers. During his two years Eha put up an impressive 57 points in 54 games along with 283 penalty minutes. During the 2019-20 season Eha played 5 games with the Jamestown Rebels of the NAHL and added a goal and an assist along with 2 penalty minutes to their stat sheets.

When asked about bringing in Eha Player/Assistant Coach Sam Turner said "Carter is a big body that should help us size up with teams better. He knows his position and his role and takes pride in his defensive game. We need to focus on that aspect of the game to be successful going forward and Carter adds that element.

Home opener is set! Your Sea Wolves return to the Gulf Coast on Saturday October 26th at 6:05pm to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco! Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season are now on sale, call 228-999-8333 to save your seat today!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.