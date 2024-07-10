River Dragons Roster Metamorphosis Continues with Kafka

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have signed forward Dominik Kafka for the 2024-25 season.

The 28-year-old Kafka is a native of Czechia and has not played in North America previously. He has spent most of his professional career with HK Nový Jičín of the Czech 3 League, appearing 189 games with 56 goals and 69 assists for 125 points.

A 5-8, 163-pound forward, Kafka was part of the 2011-12 Czechia U18 Championship squad.

He will join his teammates in training camp in early October, with the River Dragons 24-25 season opener coming on the road Friday, October 18 at the Monroe Moccasins. Columbus' home opener will be Friday, November 1 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:35 pm. Season tickets are on sale now through the team website at RDragons.com or by calling the team office at (706) 507-4625.

