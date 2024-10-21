Watertown Wolves Complete the Weekend Sweep over the Dashers

Watertown, NY - For the second consecutive night, the Wolves and Dashers competed at the Watertown Municipal Arena. The Wolves took an early lead as Carter Thornton scored a power play goal at the 7:34 mark, with assists from Ross Bartlett and Ludlow Harris Jr., giving the Wolves a 1-0 lead. Shortly after, Kyle Heitzner scored from the top of the left circle, extending the Wolves' lead to 2-0, with assists from Chiwetin Blacksmith and Ludlow Harris.

In the second period, the Dashers scored twice, with goals from Jensen Baehr and Lester Brown, tying the game at 2-2. The Wolves reclaimed the lead with goals from Ludlow Harris Jr. and Trevor Neumann, making it 4-2. Watertown continued to dominate, with goals from Chiwetin Blacksmith, Kyle Heitzner, and Dustin Perilatt, bringing the score to 7-2. The Dashers managed to score two more goals, courtesy of Justin Brausen and Lester Brown, but the Wolves secured a 7-4 victory to complete the weekend sweep over the Dashers. The Wolves are now preparing to host the Motor City Rockers for two games next weekend.

