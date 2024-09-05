Blacksmith Is Back

September 5, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves have signed Chiwetin Blacksmith for the 2024-2025 hockey season. "Chewy," will be entering his second season with the Wolves, posting 33 points in 36 games in his first campaign with the team in 2023-2024. At 6'3, 209lbs, Blacksmith adds even more size and skill to the Wolves offense and Powerplay. The team is shaping up very nicely with the additions of Tate Leeson and Blacksmith this week. Let's go Wolves! Howl Yeah!

