Finch Returns to the Gulf Coast

September 5, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, Mississippi - The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that they have re-signed Forward Trevor Finch.

Finch, a 26 year-old forward from Roanoke, IN returns to Mississippi after missing last season with an injury. Trevor signed on as a free agent after spending 14 games in Columbus and 9 games with the Quad City Storm the season before. In his FPHL career Finch has 11 points in 35 games. Prior to beginning his pro career Trevor played at the University of Oklahoma where in 63 games he added 20 points (7goals and 13 assists.)

Finch said it was an easy decision to return "I can't wait to play in the Coliseum again in front of the best fans in the league. I am thrilled to come back and help continue to build on what we started." Trevor continued "The fans will see a will to win and a team first mentality. I just want to give a special thanks to those who kept in touch and were always supportive during my recovery and time off. Words cannot describe how much I appreciate It and I hope to prove that on the ice."

Player/Assistant Coach Sam Turner said "Trevor's someone who's going to bring some more experience to the room. He's had some time off to recover from an injury and after having to miss a full season, he's going to be hungry to compete and go to work. I'm looking forward to seeing the kind of energy he's going to bring to the team.

Home opener is set! Your Sea Wolves return to the Gulf Coast on Saturday October 26th at 6:05pm to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco! Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season are now on sale, call 228-999-8333 to save your seat today!

