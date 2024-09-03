Pair of Wolves Get the Call

September 3, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







WATERTOWN, NY - Trevor Lord and Dakota Seaman have agreed to attend SPHL and ECHL camps. Lord is headed to the SPHL's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs while Seaman is heading to the ECHL's Allen Americans main camp in October. We would like to congratulate both players for their hard work and dedication to get to this point in their hockey careers. While both play different games, it isn't hard to see why they've been noticed. Good luck to both Trevor and Dakota in training camp this upcoming season! Howl yeah!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.