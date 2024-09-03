Carolina Signs Forward Danyk Drouin to PTO

September 3, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







The Carolina Thunderbirds have signed forward Danyk Drouin to a PTO ahead of the 2024-25 season. Drouin, a native of Casselman, Ontario, comes to the Thunderbirds following two years at the University of Ottawa.

Prior to his two years at Ottawa, Drouin played for the Navan Grads of the CCHL, playing in 52 games in 2021-22, scoring 13 goals and picking up 38 assists and accruing 60 penalty minutes. In 2018-19, Drouin played in 33 games for the Oshawa Generals of the OHL

Drouin joins fellow Ontario natives on the Thunderbirds roster, Dawson Baker, Gus Ford, Mario Cavaliere and James Farmer.

The Thunderbirds begin the 2024-25 season on the road against the Port Huron Prowlers at McMorran Arena. Fans can watch the game live on Thunderbirds TV or listen live on WTOB 980 AM.

