Rockers Partner with Planted Provisioning

September 3, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







The Rockers are excited to announce their partnership with Planted Provisioning ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Planted operates three locations across Michigan (Whitmore Lake, Flint, Bay City). Planted delivery services have expanded across the entire state and are completely free. For further information on Planted Provisioning and the Weedy Rewards Club, head to https://plantedprovisioning.com/

As a Weedy Rewards Club member, you can attend the Rockers vs Prowlers game on Saturday, March 14 th for just $8! Planted Provisioning will be the presenting sponsor of the Rockers warm-ups during the 2024-25 campaign.

