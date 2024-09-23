Wolves Ink Perillat, Add Robertson to Main Camp
September 23, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Watertown Wolves News Release
WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves have signed Dustin Perillat to a standard contract over the weekend. Dustin is from Saskatoon, SK, Canada and has recently played in the SVHL for the Lucky Lake Lakers. Dustin can play both forward and defense.
The Wolves also signed Spencer Robertson to a PTO. Spencer is a goaltender from Toronto, ON, Canada. Welcome to Watertown! Howl yeah!
