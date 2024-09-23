Prowlers Re-Acquire Dekumbis in Trade

September 23, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers re-acquired forward Vincent Dekumbis from the Dashers in exchange for forward Austin Weber. Dekumbis was selected by the Dashers from Port Huron in the expansion draft this summer.

"We had a tough decision at the end of the season when it came to the protected list," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "We had quite a few major pieces who were uncertain on whether they would play hockey or start their careers after hockey. Unfortunately, we lost Vinny in the process, but we are excited to be able to re-acquire him. He's a great 200-foot player who's an excellent leader on and off the ice. He's the type of person that you need to have around if you want to win. That's why bringing him back was so important to us."

Last year was Dekumbis' second as a pro and he appeared in 42 games for the Prowlers and put up 22 points. Of his seven goals, one came on the power play, two came shorthanded and three were game winners. He's already gotten a jump start on this season with one assist in four Swiss League games for the GDT Bellinzona Snakes in his native Switzerland. Dekumbis played a handful of games in the MyHL each of the past two seasons before arriving in Port Huron for training camp.

Weber was part of the return for Frank Schumacher in Sunday's trade with Monroe.

