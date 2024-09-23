Balkwill Back with River Dragons

September 23, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced defenseman Nathan Balkwill has signed with the team for the 2024-25 season.

Balkwill, 24, was reacquired by the River Dragons as part of a trade for goaltender Breandan Colgan earlier this summer. The Orillia, ON native appeared in 51 games for Columbus last season, scoring twice and adding 13 assists for 15 points to go with 114 minutes in penalties and a plus-26 rating.

Balkwill was named to last season's FPHL Rookie All-Star Team, and was also the NOJHL Defenseman of the Month for September 2019.

The River Dragons 24-25 season opener is Friday, October 18 at the Monroe Moccasins, and Columbus' home opener will be Friday, November 1 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:35 pm. Season tickets are on sale now through the team website at RDragons.com or by calling the team office at (706) 507- 4625.

