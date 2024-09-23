Motor City Rockers Partner with Hosey and Murphy Foot & Ankle Centers
September 23, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Motor City Rockers News Release
The Rockers are excited to announce Hosey and Murphy Foot & Ankle Centers as the official podiatrists of the Motor City Rockers 2024-2025 season.
Hosey and Murphy Foot & Ankle Centers have three facilities located in Clinton Twp., Sterling Heights and Mount Clemens, MI and have an incredible team made up of board-certified podiatrists committed to providing top notch care for their patients.
This high-quality team of podiatrists provide treatments for a variety of conditions, including achilles ruptures, ankle sprains, bunions, gout, ingrown toenail, warts, frostbite, perineal tendon injury, and tarsal coalition.
Schedule your appointment today by calling the office at (586) 263-4411or book online at https://hoseypodiatry.com/appointments/.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 23, 2024
- Wolves Ink Perillat, Add Robertson to Main Camp - Watertown Wolves
- Motor City Rockers Partner with Hosey and Murphy Foot & Ankle Centers - Motor City Rockers
- Balkwill Back with River Dragons - Columbus River Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Motor City Rockers Stories
- Motor City Rockers Partner with Hosey and Murphy Foot & Ankle Centers
- Motor City Rockers Continues Partnership with Meijer
- Rockers Partner with Park Avenue Productions
- 2024-25 Motor City Rockers Promo Schedule Is Here
- Rockers Partner with Chick-Fil-A of Shelby Township