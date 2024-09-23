Motor City Rockers Partner with Hosey and Murphy Foot & Ankle Centers

September 23, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Rockers are excited to announce Hosey and Murphy Foot & Ankle Centers as the official podiatrists of the Motor City Rockers 2024-2025 season.

Hosey and Murphy Foot & Ankle Centers have three facilities located in Clinton Twp., Sterling Heights and Mount Clemens, MI and have an incredible team made up of board-certified podiatrists committed to providing top notch care for their patients.

This high-quality team of podiatrists provide treatments for a variety of conditions, including achilles ruptures, ankle sprains, bunions, gout, ingrown toenail, warts, frostbite, perineal tendon injury, and tarsal coalition.

Schedule your appointment today by calling the office at (586) 263-4411or book online at https://hoseypodiatry.com/appointments/.

