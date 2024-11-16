Wolverines Perform on the Ice, Wolverines Nation Performs off It

North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Anchorage Wolverines took tonight's game with a 3-1 win over the Springfield Jr. Blues.

Jakub Bednarik gave the Wolverines the lead within the first two minutes of the puck dropping, securing his sixth goal of the season.

The Jr. Blues tied the game in the second frame, getting the lone goal of the period. While only one goal was seen, nine penalties were called resulting in four players being ejected, two for each team.

Taisetsu Ushio made his return to the Wolverines tonight after playing for Team Japan in the Men's Asia Championship tournament. Ushio grabbed the game-winning-goal mid-way through the final period.

Brock Devlin gave the Wolverines one more goal with just over 20 seconds on the clock and an empty net.

Off the ice, Wolverines Nation raised just under $30,000 between five player jerseys... AMAZING! Tomorrow and Sunday, the specialty jersey auction benefiting the USO continues.

The two teams take the ice again tomorrow for their second of third game of the weekend.

Wolverines perform on the ice, Wolverines Nation performs off it.

Final Score: 3-1

Wolverines perform on the ice, Wolverines Nation performs off it.

Final Score: 3-1

November 15, 2024

