Brahmas Blank Wranglers 5-0

November 16, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers News Release







North Richland Hills, TX - The Lone Star Brahmas defeated the Amarillo Wranglers 5-0 at NYTEX Sports Centre on Friday night. Lone Star's three power play goals plus a 6 on 5 and a shorthanded tally helped power them to victory.

Amarillo and Lone Star met for the third time on the season at NYTEX Sports Centre in the first of a two-game set on the weekend. The Brahmas started Jack Spicer between the pipes while the Wranglers started Charlie Zolin in goal.

The first period began with both sides trading chances offensively. The shot count was about even though the period and on the one power play chance on either side in the opening frame, the Brahmas scored to take a 1-0 lead. With 11:37 left in the period, Leo Bergstrom scored on the power play from August Classon and Elias Kumlin to open the scoring. The Wranglers strung together a few good shifts toward the end of the period to generate scoring chances and get some momentum heading into period two. After 20 minutes of play the Brahmas lead the shot count 10-8.

Early in the second period the Wranglers killed off a penalty and went on a 5 on 3 power play but were unable to solve Jack Spicer who stood on his head to keep it a 1-0 Brahmas lead. After killing the 5 on 3, shortly afterward Lone Star went on a 5-minute power play after Will Welburn received the major penalty for high sticking. Lone Star scored 31 seconds into the power play as Elias Kumlin scored from Bergstrom and Leo Pitkanen to give the Brahmas a 2-0 lead. The Wranglers were able to kill off the rest of the penalty as Lone Star took a 2-0 lead to the locker room outshooting the Wranglers 23-20 through two periods.

In the third Lone Star tacked on another goal on the power play, as August Classon scored to make it a 3-0 game on a goal from Kumlin and Bergstrom 7:44 in. The Brahmas added another goal to their total 1:16 later on a delayed penalty to go up 4-0 when Ryan Comishock scored from the left wing. Lone Star's special teams continued to have a big game as the Brahmas scored a shorthanded goal from Elias Kumlin with 8:18 to go to settle the score at 5-0. Charles-Antoine Girard replaced Zolin in net after the 5th goal. The Brahmas play on special teams proved to be the difference, as Lone Star went 3/7 on the power play and 5/5 on the penalty kill including the shorthanded goal. Jack Spicer stopped all 26 shots faced for his second shutout of the season.

The Wranglers and Brahmas will meet for the final time on the weekend on Saturday night at 7:30 PM. Fans can watch the game live on NATV at nahltv.com or listen in to the audio on YouTube.

