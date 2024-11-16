Shaver, Malkhassian and Spraetz Notch First Career Goal in Bruins Win

AUSTIN, MINN. - The goals were flying Friday night at Riverside Arena as the Austin Bruins (11-5-1-1) defeated the Minnesota Mallards (6-12-0-1) 7-1. With the win the Black and Gold extend their point to eight straight games.

The Bruins were on the board first after Nathan Williams fired a shot from the blue line that ricocheted off of Tyler Shaver and in for Shaver's first career NAHL goal. The early goal broke the levy for the Bruins, as just 1:06 later, Alex Laurenza added a second goal for a 2-0 lead.

Laurenza notched his team-leading 12th goal of the year just seven minutes later to make it 3-0. The first period scoring didn't stop there, as Emil Samuelsson just two minutes after Laurenza's goal gave the Bruins their fourth of the period. The four goal period marks the highest scoring period for the Bruins so far this season.

Minnesota's Trey Gnetz snuck one by Devin Rustlie five and a half minutes into the second period to snap a ten period scoreless streak for the Mallards, avoiding their third straight shutout. In the waning seconds of the second period, Alex Laurenza fed a pass from behind the net right out in front to Evan Malkhassian who buried it as the clock hit zero for his first NAHL goal.

The Bruins added two more in the third period to continue the onslaught with Gavin Hruza and Jake Spraetz finding the back of the net, with the latter's goal also being his first point of his career in the NAHL.

Alex Laurenza continued his impressive point streak with a four point night, upping the second year Bruins' streak to eight goals and ten assists in the last eight games.

The Bruins are back in action Saturday night for game two against the Mallards. After the game, fans can stick around for a live jersey auction and bid on the game worn military appreciation jerseys.

Puck drop is 7:05 pm and all active duty military members and veterans receive a free ticket at the door when presenting a valid ID. All tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting tickets.austinbruins.com.

