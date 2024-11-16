Maryland Drop Points in Johnstown

November 16, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







JOHNSTOWN, PA- The first match-up between these two rivals kicked off the first for four meetings over the next three weekends between them.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 15th, 2024: BLACK BEARS (3) at Johnstown (5): An early battle on both sides for each team started this game with Maryland starting to tilt the ice in their favor. However, some ill-timed turnovers in the defensive zone stalled some of the push for the Black Bears. However, the offense for Maryland were able to cash in with Tanner Duncan netting his second of the season, picking up the puck off a blocked shot from Luke Rubin to give Maryland the 1-0 lead in the early part of the frame. While Johnstown got a boost from the media timeout, Maryland took it right back and scored towards the end of the frame with Isac Nielsen notching his ninth of the year after a solid pass from Maddox Tulacro to make it 2-1 Maryland. Johnstown would answer 22 seconds later, as they caused a turnover in the neutral zone and Tate Pecknold put home his second of the year after a 2-on-1 break to cut the Maryland lead in half. Johnstown built some momentum after the goal, but Ryan Denes stood tall in the crease to keep the Maryland lead through the first.

Johnstown kept the pressure on the Maryland defense, creating turnovers and forcing Denes to make some key stops. While the Black Bears defense was able to create some offense, it did lead to odd man rushes against them. Johnstown would tie the game after intercepting a breakout pass with Adam Ondris notching his ninth of the year to make it 2-2 midway through the second. The media timeout helped swing Maryland in the right direction, as Tyler Stern was able to rip home his fourth of the season from the circle to make it 3-2 Maryland. Though, 19 seconds later, Johnstown tied it up off a fluke bounce that hit Denes' leg and rode into the net to make it 3-3. Less than two minutes later, Lukas Klemm gave Johnstown the lead off a wrister from the top of the circle to make it 4-3. Following the goal, Benji Motew would relieve Denes in net. Motew was tested quickly, but got warmed up fast to keep the game 4-3 after 40 minutes.

Maryland tried to create some offense, but also dealt with the boogeyman of turnovers creating chances again. Motew was solid when called upon and kept it a one-goal game. Maryland did get into penalty trouble, resulting in Ryan Flaherty scoring his 10th of the year on a one-timer to make it 5-3 Johnstown. Maryland couldn't seem to get consistent pressure in the offensive zone until late in the frame, thanks to back-to-back power plays. Despite the man advantage and time with the goalie pulled, Maryland couldn't find the back of the net and drop the first match-up 5-3.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 16th, 2024: BLACK BEARS () at Johnstown (): With a few changes in the lineup, the Black Bears had some issues when it came to defensive zone, but Benji Motew was strong in the early going. Both teams had power plays in the middle of the frame, but neither could find that back of the net. Kareem El-Bashir had plenty of chances, but couldn't find the back of the net. It wasn't until late in the frame when Luke Rubin was able to redirect a Tyler Stern shot that put the Black Bears up 1-0 with under a minute remaining.

The offense for Maryland took over, keeping the puck in the Johnstown zone for most of the period. It wasn't until the middle of the frame when the Black Bears would break through. On four-on-four play, Sebastien Brockman snuck to the slot and hammered home his second to make it 2-0. Later in the frame, Markas Samenas created a turnover and buried his third of the year to make it 3-0. Johnstown would get one back from Sam Blanton to make it 3-1 going into the third.

Johnstown was pressuring the Maryland net for most of the third period. They were able to get within one with Tate Pecknold netting his third on the power play making it 3-2. The penalties haunted the Black Bears as Adam Ondris netted his 10th to tie the game at three. The Black Bears tried to get the go-ahead goal, but couldn't and the game went to overtime.

With rushes bank and forth in the early part of overtime, Ondris created a turnover and took it end-to-end and scored the game winner to sweep the weekend.

The Black Bears are on the road in Danbury to take on the Jr. Hat Tricks Friday and Saturday. Catch all the action at the Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery or on NAHL TV.

