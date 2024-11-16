Haldenby's OT Goal Caps off Wild Bugs' Win Over Jacks; SHV Earns Series Sweep

The Shreveport Mudbugs (11-7) rode a wild rollercoaster and came out on top beating the Odessa Jackalopes, 7-6 in OT to earn the sweep at Ector County Coliseum Saturday night.

ODA got on the board early at 3:05 of the opening period as Nick Purcelli pelted in a rebound in front to give the Jacks a 1-0 lead. SHV would even the score at 9:21 as Lucas Deeb drilled home his seventh goal of the year w/ a blistering blast from the slot to make it a 1-1 contest. Ian Emery earned the only helper on the Bugs first goal of the game. The Jacks would strike late in the period as Kowin Belsterling would belt in his sixth tally of the year from the slot to give ODA the lead back at 2-1.

A wild second period had a big bang from the Bugs after trailing 3-1, Kyan Haldenby and Gleb Akimov snapped in goals - 24 seconds apart to even the score, 3-3. After ODA would net a goal to go up 4-3 at 10:12, it was Seth Murch taking a perfect feed from Akimov and slipping in his second goal of the season in front to tie the game again, 4-4 at 12:29. The Jacks got the last laugh in the second w/ a goal from Christian Tavare to go up 5-4 at 17:29.

SHV would even the score up again just 11 seconds into the third as Ian Emery snapped home his third goal of the season from the far corner to make it 5-5. Murch picked up another point earning an assist on the goal. The two-time Robertson Cup Champs would then take their first lead of the night at 5:46 as Liam Doyle sniped his second goal of the season from an impossible where not many people saw it go in to give the Bugs a 6-5 edge. Odessa would then tie the game up on the PP as Caiden Morgan shot in his second tally to make it 6-6.

The game would stay tied 6-6 going into OT for the second straight night as the Bugs delivered on the PP as Haldenby got a perfect feed on the backdoor to slam home his second goal of the night which the game-winner at 1:29 of the extra session. Foster Nichol and Doyle were credited with the assists.

Nikola Goich took over Aden Gariepy in net and picked up the win in net.

Michael Hill won his first game as the acting HC of the Bugs.

The Bugs will return for their only home game in the month of November as they'll host the Corpus Christi IceRays next Saturday night. It's our "Alumni Night" as puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.

