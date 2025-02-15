Wolverines Fight Back from Two Goal Deficit to Win 6-4

February 15, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

After going down 2-0 in the first, the Anchorage Wolverines fought back; securing four goals in the second and two more in the third to finalize their 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Wilderness.

The Wolverines came out with kick in the second frame, with Taisetsu Ushio and Cole Christian both finding the back of the net within the first five minutes.

Patrick Tolan grabbed the game winning goal with an assist from Camden Shasby.

Shasby was the playmaker tonight, assisting in three of the six Wolverines' goals, racking up four points over the weekend.

Landon Greenough followed Tolan's goal six minutes later, putting the Wolverines up 4-2. The Wilderness managed to bring it to a one-point game before the period concluded.

Aaron VanWie recorded his first goal for the Wolverines mid-way through the third, with this being just his second game with the team since being acquired from the BCHL.

The Wilderness reacted quickly, putting the game at 5-4 30 seconds later.

Danny Bagnole secured the Wolverines win with 49 seconds on the clock, tapping in an open net goal.

Bagnole, Cole Frawner, Jackson Stimple, Drew Nelson, Toby Carlson and Michael Manzi will all be traveling to Detroit, MI to play in Top Prospects this Monday and Tuesday. Head Coach Nick Walters will also be present as the head coach of the Selects Black team. Stay up to date on our social media as we follow the selections though the two-day tournament.

