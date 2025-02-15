Ice Wolves Down Grit 6-2

February 15, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Colorado Grit 6-2 Saturday, Feb. 15. The Ice Wolves started the scoring 6:56 into the first period when Ethan Hull found the back of the net for the 1-0 lead. Three minutes later Andy Earl would deflect an Andrey Moskvitin shot on the power play to double the lead. With just over four minutes left in the first period Nayan Pai would put home a rebound for a three goal first period. The Ice Wolves would open the second period on fire scoring three goals in the opening four minutes. Ben Polomsky would add one in his 100th junior game. Stanley Hubbard would add one 40 seconds later; Zack Zhang would assist on that goal for his first point with the Ice Wolves. 17 seconds after that Andy Earl would score his second goal of the game for a 6-0 lead. Alex German, captain of the Grit, would score twice for a 6-2 final.

The Ice Wolves will be back in action Friday, Feb. 21 for the start of our special Tunnel to Towers weekend the game will start at 6:30pm MT.

