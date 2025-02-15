Brahmas Storm Bugs to Salvage Series Split

February 15, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Shreveport Mudbugs (29-16-3) couldn't weather the early storm and stumbled to a 6-3 defeat by the hands of the Lone Star Brahmas at Nytex Sports Centre Saturday night.

LSB got a pair of goals in the opening period from Owen Kerr and Cooper Faughnan at 4:32 and 9:58 respectively to give the home team the early 2-0 edge.

After Faughnan scored two more goals to open up the second and grab the hat trick to put the Brahmas up 4-0, SHV got on the board at 13:15 as Bode Wise ripped home his second goal in as many games from the right wing to make it 4-1. LSB got their four-goal lead back at 17:54 as Saxton Tess wacked in another goal for the home team which it made it a 5-1 contest.

The Bugs got another on the board at 3:54 of the 3rd as Brent Litchard shot in the rebound at 3:54 to make it 5-2. Jonah Jasser made it 5-3 w/ a rifling shot from the near side at 14:45 to cut the deficit to 5-3.

The Bugs will continue their road trip out to the mile high as they'll take on the Colorado Grit for a two-game series beginning next Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. CT from the Greeley Ice Haus.

