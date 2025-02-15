Black Bears Split in New Hampshire to Start Long Road Trip

HOOKSETT, NH- Heading on the road for three weeks, the Maryland Black Bears headed to New Hampshire to start their road trip. After a difficult time on Friday night, the Black Bears stormed back on Saturday to secure a split on the weekend.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 14th, 2025: BLACK BEARS (1) at New Hampshire (3): It was a tough start for the Black Bears, as New Hampshire was pressuring the puck early and got several chances to start. It didn't help that Maryland was turning the puck over and allowing New Hampshire to get odd-man breaks. Marko Bilic was up to the task, with many solid saves, including a breakaway save on the co-leader in points in the NAHL, Oli Genest. It would be the Black Bears who struck first, as Isac Nielsen finished a great cycling play between Josh Frenette and Trey Hinton for Nielsen to net his 15th and put Maryland up 1-0, which would be the score going into intermission.

In the second period, the Black Bears kept pressing the offensive side of things in the early part of the frame. With some good looks, they couldn't find the back of the net. Some issues with turnovers continued into the second period, giving New Hampshire solid chances on goal, but Bilic continued to hold his ground. Maryland also got called for two penalties in the period, which they killed- but it was right after the second penalty expired with Damon Bossie tied the game by crashing the net for his eighth of the season with only 1:06 remaining in the period.

A common theme of the game was ill-advised turnovers turning into chances for New Hampshire. While Bilic and the defense were able to hold the fort for a while, it wasn't the most ideal situation. Maryland couldn't sustain much pressure in the offensive zone, outside of their power play chances, as many of their shots didn't reach the net. With under five minutes remaining, the tides turned as Victor Mannebratt was given a five minute major and game misconduct for boarding. New Hampshire took full advantage with Jaden Johnson tallying on the power play with a shot from the slot to make it 2-1. The Black Bears had a couple of chances shorthanded, but couldn't find the proper pass to connect on; which also led to a transition that saw Kim Hilmersson put one into the empty net to end the game at 3-1.

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 15th, 2025: BLACK BEARS (7) at New Hampshire (0): The Black Bears got off to a better start with an early power play goal from Matthew Croxall got Maryland on the board 1:29 into the game to make it 1-0 early. Despite the goal, Maryland did have to fend off the New Hampshire attack. That included a Kim Hilmersson penalty shot that Marko Bilic easily handled. The Black Bears would be on the attack again and connect with Kareem El-Bashir netting his 15th of the year with a shot from the slot to make it 2-0. Maryland's pressure would continue and thanks to a late power play, Isac Nielsen would get his second of the weekend, potting a rebound from a Croxall shot to make it 3-0 after 20 minutes of play.

The second period was one of the penalty kill for the Black Bears, as they had two penalties to kill off, which they did with ease. Bilic stood tall in their defensive zone as New Hampshire was trying to get traction in the game, but to no avail. In the second half of the frame, the Black Bears put the pressure on and had a goal called off due to a high-stick. With under three minutes left in the frame, Isac Nielsen got his second of the night with a tap-in at the top of the crease to make it a 4-0 game heading into the third period.

Maryland continued their pressure in the third, which led to Sam Osei getting his first NAHL goal with a redirect from the point to make it 5-0 for Maryland. The pressure continued for the Black Bears, which resulted in Sebastian Speck tallying his 19th on the campaign after a great tic-tac-toe passing play between Osei and Travis Bryson to make it 6-0. After killing off a penalty with under five minutes remaining, Harrison Smith netted his seventh of the season to make it 7-0, which was the eventual final. Bilic got his second shutout as a Black Bear for the 30th regular season shutout in Black Bears history.

The Black Bears are on the road again next weekend against Elmira. Catch all the action on NAHL TV or head to the Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery for the watch parties on all away games.

