Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Minnesota Wilderness
February 15, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
It is game two between the Anchorage Wolverines and the Minnesota Wilderness in Cloquet, MN.
Last night's game did not go the Wolverines way, with the final score reflecting 6-2 when the final buzzer rung.
The Wolverines look to split the series tonight against the Wilderness with another 4:15pm AKST puck drop. Currently, the game is planned to be streamed through NAHLtv.com, we will post on our social media if the stream is cancelled again.
