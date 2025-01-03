Wolverines Come up Short against Wilderness

The game was one that couldn't have been called until the final seconds, with the Wolverines tallying 38 shots for and the Wilderness with 37.

Cole Christian put the Wolverines on the board first, followed by the Wilderness' equalizer just 19 seconds later.

The Wilderness pulled ahead in the second, recording two more goals in the first and seventh minutes.

Toby Carlson put the teams within a one-point margin mid-way through the third, and with the Wolverines on a five-minute power play, the odds looked good.

The Wilderness' netminder stayed sharp, denying the rest of the shots, leading his team until the end.

The Wolverines will attempt to split the series tomorrow as they play their final game before returning home for a three-game series against the Janesville Jets next weekend, January 10th-13th.

