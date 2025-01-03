Hat Tricks Overtake Generals in 5-4 Victory

January 3, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Canton, MA | Patrick Frenette

Danbury starts off 2025 with a bang, as they take down Northeast in the final minutes of regulation. Captain Ameen Ghosheh potted the game-winner, along with goals from David Utkin, Joey Anderson, Ty Izadi, and Niko Tournas. Hat Tricks netminder, Ryan Crowshaw earned his first career NAHL win, making 26 saves on 30 shots for a .866 save percentage.

It was not an ideal start for the Hat Tricks in the opening frame, as Generals forward Rich Rucireto would open the scoring by putting Northeast on the board just 4:15 into the frame. 6:05 later, Hat Tricks forward Andrew Gibbons would be called for hooking, giving Northeast their first power play opportunity of the night. It would take only 1:08 for Generals captain Benjamin Campeau to ace what would be the only power play goal for Northeast. Danbury wouldn't end the period without a fight, as they would get their second power play opportunity of the night, as Generals defenseman Vinny Ipri was called for interference with 3:18 remaining in the first. The Hat Tricks would get some great shots on net, yet forward Niko Tournas would go top shelf on Generals goaltender Ryan Nolan to give Danbury their first goal of the night.

The Hat Tricks and Generals would exchange blows in the second frame, as each team would net two goals apiece. The Generals would net their third goal just 2:12 into the period, yet Hat Tricks forward Ty Izadi would respond 15 seconds later to make it a 3-2 contest. Danbury would gain a 5-on-3 opportunity, which would ultimately not go their way as Generals defenseman Emerson Miller would score the eighth short-handed Northeast goal of the season to take a 4-2 lead. In the final minute of play in the second period, Generals netminder Ryan Nolan would miss-play the puck and turn it over to Hat Tricks rookie forward Joey Anderson, who would score a wrap-around goal on an open back door.

Danbury would take over in the final frame, scoring two to ultimately take the victory. The Hat Tricks would go on the power play twice in the third, scoring the game-winner on the second try. The first goal of the frame occurred just seconds after the first power play expired, which led to David Utkin scoring a wrap-around goal of his own to tie the game up at four. The second power play would also come close to ending, however Hat Tricks captain Ameen Ghosheh came in clutch to score the game-winning goal with 28 seconds remaining on the odd man advantage. Despite pulling Ryan Nolan, the Generals could not get past Ryan Crowshaw and the Danbury defense.

The Hat Tricks finish out their road trip to Canton, Mass. at 7:15 p.m. on NATV. Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

