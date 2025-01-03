Ice Wolves Proud to Partner with the Vinnie Marroni Miracle Assist Foundation

Ice Wolves Proud to Partner with the Vinnie Marroni Miracle Assist Foundation

January 3, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release


The NM Ice Wolves are proud to partner with the Vinnie Marroni Miracle Assist Foundation. The non-profit promotes mental health awareness and provides support for America's junior hockey players and other young adults. www.miracleassist.org.

To help the foundation click here:

https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=iNm-0xCrrQCXrL7tv2AIPT5brWCVL1LuAtPnQndaQPRU6333n-Pk3e9jz0xecqKEIlQvT602jHowZDDE

