Ice Wolves Proud to Partner with the Vinnie Marroni Miracle Assist Foundation
January 3, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
The NM Ice Wolves are proud to partner with the Vinnie Marroni Miracle Assist Foundation. The non-profit promotes mental health awareness and provides support for America's junior hockey players and other young adults. www.miracleassist.org.
