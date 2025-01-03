Ice Wolves Blank Mudbugs

January 3, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves kicked off the new year with a 4-0 victory over the Shreveport Mudbugs Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. Sean Gibbons opened the scoring 4:33 into the first period for the first goal of the season against the Mudbugs. Max Matthews would double the Ice Wolves' lead 15:22 into the period for a 2-0 lead. The Ice Wolves would kill off a 5 on 3 powerplay to keep Shreveport off the board. Liam Waugh would poke home a rebound after a Johnny Johannson shot for a 3-0 lead. Ben Polomsky would add one more after a beautiful play from Jake Kasay and Tim Hewko for the 4-0 lead. Jackson Fuller would secure the 25 save shutout his second of the season. The win also earned Kyle Mackenzie his first win as acting head coach after Kevin Hartzell missed the game due to illness.

Both teams will meet again Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at 6:30pm MT on NATV.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.