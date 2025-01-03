Banged up Bugs Drop Series Opener W/ Ice Wolves

The Shreveport Mudbugs (18-14-1) faltered early and late dropping a 4-0 decision to the New Mexico Ice Wolves at Outpost Ice Arenas Friday night.

NM got on the board early at 4:33 of the opening period as Sean Gibbons scored his fourth goal of the year to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead.

After it was 2-0 New Mexico in the second, the Bugs squandered their best shot to get back into the game late in the middle frame not scoring on a 5 on 3 PP.

The home team would add two more goals from Liam Waugh and Ben Polomsky at 6:39 and 16:05 of the third to put the game out of reach w/ a 4-0 contest.

Nikola Goich made 30 stops in a losing effort.

The Bugs and Ice Wolves will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT from Outpost Ice Arenas.

