Wolf's Second-Straight Shutout Gives Heat 2-0 Series Lead

STOCKTON, CA. - Stockton goaltender Dustin Wolf made 27 saves to earn his second-consecutive shutout of the postseason, as the Heat earned a 1-0 win over the Colorado Eagles on Tuesday and now own a 2-0 series lead. Justus Annunen was solid in net for the Eagles, stopping 23 of the 24 shots he faced in the contest. Colorado finished the night 0-for-2 on the power play, while Stockton connected on one of their four opportunities on the man-advantage.

The first period saw both sides exchange a variety of chances, with each team also ringing a shot off the post in the opening 20 minutes. Colorado would throw the brakes on a pair of Heat power plays in the period and the two teams would head to the first intermission with the game still scoreless.

A man-advantage early in the second period would finally open the scoring, as Stockton forward Justin Kirkland lit the lamp with a wrister from the left-wing circle to give the Heat a 1-0 edge just 4:27 into the middle frame. Both teams would put 10 shots on net in the period and would enter the second intermission with Stockton still on top, 1-0.

The Eagles would outshoot the Heat, 9-5 in the third period, but a serious of sensational stops by Wolf would keep Colorado away from the back of the net. The Eagles would eventually pull Annunen in favor of the extra attacker in the final minute of the contest, but would come no closer, falling by a final score of 1-0.

The Eagles will be back in action when they continue their best-of-five Pacific Division Final series against Stockton with Game Three on Friday, May 27th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Playoff ticket packages are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

