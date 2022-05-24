End of Season Garage Sale Returns June 4

May 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







A selection of Rockford IceHogs game worn and game issued autographed jerseys from the 2021-2022 season will be made available for purchase at the Garage Sale as part of our "Seats for Kids" program. For each jersey purchased through this program, 50 tickets will be donated in your name to allow underserved and underprivileged children and their families to experience a Rockford IceHogs game at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Select-A-Seat

If you have not yet purchased season tickets for the '22-'23 season, the June 4 event will be an opportunity to work with a ticket rep who will help you select your seats in the arena and guide you through the process for purchasing a season ticket plan.

Current season ticket members can take advantage of this opportunity on June 4 to change their seat location for next season. Current season ticket members should look for a separate email with details on what time slots are available on June 4 to meet with an IceHogs ticket rep to review open seats and assist you in changing locations for next season.

The Garage Sale will be held 10:00am to noon and will open one hour early at 9:00am for season ticket members.

All fans planning to attend June 4 should enter the BMO via the Elm Street doors.

We hope to see you June 4!

Questions?

ï»¿Call (815) 847-6399

