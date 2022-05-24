Heat Blank Eagles for Second-Straight Game, Take 2-0 Series Lead

STOCKTON, Calif. - A second-straight shutout from Dustin Wolf and second consecutive game-winning goal from Justin Kirkland propelled the Stockton Heat to a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Eagles Tuesday at Stockton Arena .

With the win, the Heat take a commanding 2-0 edge in the best-of-five series.

For the second game in as many nights, the contest went scoreless into the second frame until Kirkland scored 4:27 into the action, scoring on the power play with assists from Byron Froese and Matthew Phillips.

The score proved to be the game-winner as the teams deadlocked the rest of the way.

The Pacific Division Finals will now shift to Loveland, Colorado for the final games, the Heat needing one win to clinch the series.

NOTABLE

Justin Kirkland extended his scoring streak to three games with five points and four goals in that span.

Matthew Phillips pushed his point streak to three games as well with four points, a goal and three assists, in that stretch.

Dustin Wolf has shutouts in consecutive games after going his first 53 AHL games without one.

It's the first time the Heat have gone consecutive games without allowing a goal since January 13 and 17, 2018, a pair of starts from Jon Gillies, who made 60 stops in the two contests.

After going scoreless on the power play in the first two Calder Cup Playoff games, the Heat have lit the lamp on the man-advantage in each of the last three.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 1-for-4

STK PK - 2-for-2

THREE STARS

First - Dustin Wolf (27 svs, SO)

Second - Justin Kirkland (1g)

Third - Byron Froese (1a)

GOALIES

W - Dustin Wolf (27 saves on 27 shots faced)

L - Justus Annunen (23 saves on 24 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The series heads to Loveland for the remaining games, Friday, Sunday and Tuesday if necessary. All games will start at 6:05 PT.

