Wolf Earns First Pro Shutout as Heat Rout Eagles, 5-0

STOCKTON, Calif. - Dustin Wolf claimed his first professional shutout and Justin Kirkland paced the offensive effort with a pair of goals in a three-point night as the Stockton Heat routed the visiting Colorado Eagles, a 5-0 final score, to take a 1-0 series lead in the Pacific Division Finals.

After a scoreless first period, the Heat lit the lamp three times in the second with strikes from Kirkland, Andy Welinski and Eetu Tuulola. Stockton then added on with a pair of scores in the final frame, Kirkland scoring his second of the night and Matthew Phillips finding the back of the net for his first playoff goal.

The Heat limited Colorado to 23 shots on goal in the game, their lowest total of the postseason, while the Eagles were blanked for the first time since January 20, 2020, a 5-0 shutout loss at Stockton.

NOTABLE

Dustin Wolf registered his first shutout after holding opponents to one goal 17 times during the regular season.

Justin Kirkland has goals in back-to-back games. His multi-point game was his first of the postseason and second of his career. It was his first multi-goal playoff game.

Andy Welinski netted his first Calder Cup Playoff goal since May 17, 2019 at Chicago.

Eetu Tuulola's score was his first playoff goal.

Matthew Phillips pocketed his first multi-point effort of the playoffs and has three points in the last two games.

Colorado had not trailed through five playoff games until Stockton's three-goal second period and entered the game 5-0 in the playoffs.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 1-for-6

STK PK - 2-for-2

THREE STARS

First - Dustin Wolf (23 svs, SO)

Second - Justin Kirkland (2g,1a)

Third - Andy Welinski (1g,1a)

GOALIES

W - Dustin Wolf (23 saves on 23 shots faced)

L - Justus Annunen (25 saves on 30 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat and Eagles continue their best-of-five series on Tuesday, a 6:30 p.m. puck drop at Stockton Arena.

