Morning Skate: Heat vs. Colorado

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat vs. Colorado Eagles

SERIES: Game 2; STK leads 1-0

LOCATION: Stockton Arena | Stockton, Calif.

TIME: 6:30 p.m. PDT

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

Stockton started the Pacific Division Finals on a high note, thumping the Colorado Eagles by a 5-0 score Monday at Stockton Arena. The win brought the Heat's postseason record to 4-0 and dropped Colorado to 5-1, with Tuesday's bounce-back tilt offering a critical leverage game for the Heat having a chance at a 2-0 lead heading to Loveland and the Eagles looking for a split in Stockton.

THE WOLFMAN COMETH

Rookie netminder Dustin Wolf posted his first professional shutout on Monday, turning away all 23 shots that came his way in the win. Wolf, who was named AHL Goaltender of the Year, conceded only one goal 17 times during the regular season but did not blank an opponent until Monday's tilt. The rookie backstop is boasting a stingy 1.75 GAA and .940 SVP so far on the postseason, wins in all four games. It was Stockton's first shutout since Artyom Zagidulin blanked Colorado on January 20, 2020, and the first-ever playoff shutout for the Heat.

GOALS IN BULK

Justin Kirkland recorded his first professional multi-goal playoff outing on Monday, lighting the lamp twice in the win. It was the forward's second career mutli-point playoff game, first since April 26, 2019. Kirkland's first goal handed the Eagles their first deficit of the playoffs, and his game-winner was his third of the campaign, first-career playoff game-winning goal.

PHILLIPS GETS HIS FIRST

Stockton's leading scorer from the regular season notched his first playoff multi-point game and first playoff goal in Monday's win, earning an assist on the Heat's second goal of the game and capping the scoring with a redirection strike in the third period. After going scoreless in the first two games of the postseason, Phillips now has three points in his last two outings.

WEL, WEL, WEL...

Andy Welinski recorded his third-career postseason multi-point effort with a goal and an assist on Monday, potting a power play goal in the second period with a snipe from the point and adding an assist on Phillips' marker. Welinski has three points in the last two outings and fired a game-high six shots on goal in Monday's tilt.

THE BIG FINN

Eetu Tuulola notched his first playoff goal, banging home an Emilio Pettersen feed on a two-on-one break to push Stockton's lead to 3-0 in the second period. Tuulola had five points and two goals in seven regular season games against Colorado. The Heat are now 13-1-0 on the season when Tuulola finds the back of the net.

