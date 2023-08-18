Wolf Pack, Military Appreciation Nights Headline a Packed Weekend at Greater Nevada Field

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will conclude their 6-game series with southern rivals the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, this weekend at Greater Nevada Field. Full schedule of events:

Special Events

Wolf Pack Night presented by Eye Care Professionals - Friday, August 18th.

The Aces and the University of Nevada, Reno, are expected to welcome over 1,000 first-year students and their families to Greater Nevada Field as part of Nevada Fit's activities during move-in weekend. The Wolf Pack's Mascots and cheerleaders will participate in pregame festivities, while the video board and in-game entertainment will be on theme.

Featuring a post-game firework show presented by ITS Logistics and Ten Country 93.7 and in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Super Saturday, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Military Appreciation Night presented by Silverstate International and Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment - Saturday, August 19th.

Featuring a post-game firework show in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

The Aces will wear unique military-inspired uniforms that will be auctioned during the game. Proceeds of the auction will go towards local charities; fans can obtain a link to bid by texting "AUCTION" to 21003.

Military vehicles will be parked in the front plaza for fans to pose for photos with

Pregame swearing-in ceremonies for all four military branches will be held on-field, along with a flyover by the Coast Guard.

In conjunction with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 989, the Aces' will be rededicating their POW memorial chair in right field to those who have never returned home.

Food specials at concession stands will be offered:

4-Star General Burger: burger patty topped with Swiss, pepper jack, cheddar, and American cheese, along with Bacon & a sun-dried tomato aioli.

Danger Zone Platter: French fries, onion rings, and fried pickles platter served with a jalapeno wing sauce and chicken bites.

Family Sunday presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM featuring $1 Hot Dogs - Sunday, August 20th

Tickets for all games are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

